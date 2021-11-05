CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada riveted to a real-life ‘Succession’: A family empire’s internal war with billions at stake

By Amanda Coletta
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — It’s a messy family boardroom battle fit for binge watching. It’s son against mother, and sisters against brother. There’s one of the world’s worst accidental phone calls. And the dirty laundry of one of Canada’s richest families has been aired out in court filings and on Twitter (where else?)....

Slate

The Real-Life Canadian Boardroom Drama That’s Wilder Than Succession

From time to time, you’ll read a story about a mega-public fight for influence over a mega-large corporation. Sometimes it involves activist shareholders who are not directly related to the founders of the company or its insiders. An example was when something called “Engine No. 1”—that’s a hedge fund, not a firehouse—bullied three ExxonMobil board members out of their seats in favor of some hand-picked directors who wanted Exxon to reduce its carbon footprint.
ECONOMY
BBC

Real life Succession battle plagues Canada's largest telecoms firm

The family at the helm of Canada's largest telecommunications firm, Rogers Communications, has descended into civil war. The bitter power struggle is now headed to court. It was just after 3am on a Sunday, and Martha Rogers couldn't sleep. She took to Twitter to agonise about the fate of her...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

From Vincent Massey to Ed Rogers: Canada's history of family firm feuds rivals 'Succession'

In 1925, Vincent Massey, the scion of one of the wealthiest families in Canada, did something that Ed Rogers today would find unthinkable. He quit. Massey was the fourth-generation heir to his family’s Massey-Harris farm equipment company, then already well on its way to becoming Canada’s first truly global firm. Despite this, Massey decided that his future lay not in tractors but in public service and philanthropy. He later became governor general of Canada. In realizing that his founding family needed to cut its ties with their namesake firm, Massey set an example that Rogers, heir to his own...
ECONOMY
Middlebury Campus

“The Orphan Muses” unpacks Canada’s most dysfunctional family

Brought to life by the Middlebury College Department of Theatre, “The Orphan Muses” touches on themes of abandonment, oppression and liberation within the comedic framework of the wacky, dysfunctional Tanguay family. Written by the Canadian playwright Michel Marc Bouchard in 1989, this play tells the story of four vastly different...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mobilesyrup.com

Canada’s video game industry now contributes $5.5 billion to GDP

The Canadian video game industry has grown 23 percent since 2019 to contribute $5.5 billion to Canada’s GDP, according to a new biennial report from The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA Canada). Commissioned by Nordicity, the Canadian Video Game Industry: 2021 report examines the state of the country’s gaming...
FIFA
cdcgamingreports.com

Canada’s Brookfield to buy Scientific Games’ lottery business for $6.05 billion

Scientific Games Corp., a U.S. maker of slot machines, said on Wednesday that Canadian investment company Brookfield Business Partners will buy its lottery business for $6.05 billion. The deal will consist of $5.825 billion in cash and an additional payment of up to $225 million based on achievement of certain...
LOTTERY
101 WIXX

Australia’s AMP exits life insurance with $389 million stake sale

(Reuters) -Australia’s AMP Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life’s Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager’s exit from life insurance. The stake sale will fetch AMP A$524 million ($389.28 million) and comes years after the Australian company...
WORLD
