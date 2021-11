The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast is about to enter into a new era, as Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Mark Sterling are relaunching the fan-favorite show with a new format. The goal is to make it more accessible for new listeners and to cover more news to help wrestling collectors stay in the know about the industry and what's coming down the road. To that end, the podcast will now kick off every episode with breaking news from the wrestling figure and collectibles world, and then will be followed by a segment featuring Cardona, Myers, and Sterling's weekly purchases.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO