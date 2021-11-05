CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Releases Teaser Trailer for ‘Hard Knocks’ Featuring the Indianapolis Colts [WATCH]

By Ryan O'Bryan
 5 days ago
Two weeks ahead of its premiere, HBO is giving us a little sneak peek at what we can expect from the upcoming season of its popular docu-series, Hard Knocks, which will feature the Indianapolis Colts. Debuting in August 2001, each season of the show documents one NFL team over...

