HBO Releases Teaser Trailer for ‘Hard Knocks’ Featuring the Indianapolis Colts [WATCH]

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to do special things. In addition to leading the NFL in rushing yards (869), Henry also leads the league with 10 rushing touchdowns. With 131 rushing yards on Sunday, Henry would become just the third player ever to reach 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his team's first eight games of the season, joining Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958) and Terrell Davis (1996). The Colts, of course, are expected to devise a defensive game plan focused on stopping him. Henry ran for 113 yards in the Titans-Colts game on September 26, and he's gone over 100 yards four straight games against Indianapolis. Can he make it four 100-yard games in a row on a day when the Titans try to extend their winning streak to four games?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO