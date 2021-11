“Man, I hope I get that raise.” “I hope that Social Security is still around when I retire." “Hopefully, when we get there the door will be unlocked.”. The word hope has become a synonym of the word wish. Pay attention to how you speak and you will probably find that you also use the word hope in a wishful way. Language is dynamic and words change meaning. That is neither good nor bad, it is just fact and it is the nature of language. The problem arises when we try to interpret older English writings with modern meanings.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO