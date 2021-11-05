OSP investigating rollover crash in Trumbull County

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a rollover crash in Champion Friday.

OSP was called to the 4100 block of North Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say that the driver of an SUV was travelling northbound North Park Avenue. OSP states that the driver went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say that the car went airborne and landed on its roof.

Troopers say that the man was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

OSP states that alcohol was believed to be a factor.

