CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

OSP investigating rollover crash in Trumbull County

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O6YU_0cnRKmWr00

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a rollover crash in Champion Friday.

OSP was called to the 4100 block of North Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Man arrested, accused of leading Lordstown police on chase last week

Troopers say that the driver of an SUV was travelling northbound North Park Avenue. OSP states that the driver went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say that the car went airborne and landed on its roof.

Troopers say that the man was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

OSP states that alcohol was believed to be a factor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Champion Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osp#Rollover#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy