CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘I don’t have a choice’: childcare cost preventing US women from returning to work

By Michael Sainato
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPI0e_0cnRKklP00
In September 2021, over 300,000 women in the US left the workforce.

The high costs and lack of access to childcare is preventing many thousands of women from returning to the workforce in the United States despite a widespread labor shortage.

Childcare systems in America were already facing significant problems in terms of their expense, the low pay for workers, and lack of accessibility for families before to the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened these issues as childcare centers were forced to shut down, and many closed permanently, have yet to reopen, or have lowered enrollment.

Jessica Rapp of Westminster, Colorado, gave birth to her first child in August 2020. Her job as a pediatric occupational therapist did not provide any paid maternity leave. She took 12 weeks off, unpaid, through the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

The financial difficulties began after she received high medical bills for the birth, even though she had health insurance. Rapp and her husband are still paying off the medical debt, while she has only been able to return to work part-time due to the high costs of childcare. The couple pays about $1,200 a month for two days of care a week.

“Now my son is 14 months old and I would say the past year has been the most financially stressed we’ve ever been,” said Rapp. “The cost of full-time childcare would have been much higher than our mortgage, higher than my salary would have been able to take in.”

Even with financial support and childcare help from family, Rapp hasn’t been able to return to work full-time.

“I don’t have a choice right now. I feel like I want to work. That should be a good thing, but it’s just not possible now.”

In September 2021, more than 300,000 women in the US left the workforce. More than 26,000 jobs were lost in September 2021 for women, while men gained 220,000 jobs. The labor participation rate in the US is still 1.7% lower than before the pandemic in February 2020, including nearly 1.6 million mothers with children under the age of 17 who dropped out of the work force and have not returned.

“The care infrastructure was hanging by a thread before the pandemic,” said Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director and CEO of MomsRising. “Then that unraveled altogether and it became clear that we absolutely need to invest in childcare so parents can go to work, children can thrive, and childcare workers can earn living wages. Investing in childcare is job-enabling and job-creating, by allowing parents to go to their much needed jobs, and by investing in a career and better wages for care workers.”

President Biden’s Build Back Better budget reconciliation bill includes $400bn in funds to develop free universal preschool for children ages three and four, and to reduce childcare costs to 7% of income for families earning up to 250% of their state’s median income, which is estimated to expand access for 20 million children in the US.

Currently, the United States government spends just $500 annually per child on early childhood care, significantly lower than the average for wealthy countries, at $14,436 in annual public spending.

Childcare costs for parents have increased significantly over the past few decades and vary widely across the US, from about $5,000 annually in Mississippi to about $24,000 annually in Washington DC. Even before Covid-19, a majority of Americans lived in childcare deserts.

Reshonna Booker of Seattle, Washington, gave birth to her first child in June 2020, while studying to become a teacher. After her few weeks of paid leave during the pandemic expired, Booker had to leave the workforce to care for her son, as childcare was not only too expensive, but every facility she and her husband could find had waiting lists of at least two years.

“Ninety percent of the kids that come in are white, middle class families, and so all those spots get full, and where does that leave all the other people of color to get a quality education?” said Booker. “I think that should be a priority, to change the education gap, to have spots reserved for children of color in better quality schools, especially for young Black children, because we can never get in and they’re too expensive.”

Childcare workers in the US typically make about $12 an hour.

The low pay is a contributing factor in staffing shortages that the majority of childcare facilities in the US are still experiencing after the pandemic.More than 100,000 jobs in the child daycare industry have been lost since the pandemic began.

Across the US, more than one in three childcare providers reported in a recent survey they are considering leaving or closing their childcare program.

Lacey Clark started working at Wild Lilac Child Development Community in Portland, Oregon, once the facility reopened after a brief shut-down due to Covid in spring 2020. She had been laid off from a job at another childcare provider due to the pandemic.

“It felt like the dark ages,” said Clark. “The policy landscape was changing, it felt like every week, both our school creating its own policies, the government policies, and then the early childhood policies. It felt like we were really out of control and getting a lot of flack for the policies being made around us.”

Clark and her co-workers recently voted overwhelmingly to unionize after organizing with coworkers through the internet due to Covid safety protocols.

“We need to have more staff and to get paid better,” added Clark. “There’s such a high turnover. Having new people come in with no training for minimum wage and having the highest expectations for them to deliver high quality childcare has caused a massive burnout.”

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

3 employers who hiked worker pay say they're not suffering from staff shortages. One said she was 'actually a little bit overstaffed' after boosting starting wages to $14 an hour.

Some employers who hiked wages say they're not suffering from staff shortages. A restaurant owner in Manhattan said she raised her starting wage to $25 an hour and is fully staffed. They include a Michigan bar owner who says she pays staff $15 an hour, and a Manhattan restaurant owner...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
CBS News

Millions of people left the workforce during the pandemic. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the new vaccine rules could help close the gap.

The U.S. added more than half a million jobs in October, but the share of people working still lags several percentage points behind pre-pandemic figures. In an interview Friday with CBS News, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh pointed to some 3.8 million people who reported last month they had not been able to come back to the workforce because of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsgw.com

Secretary Walsh says new vaccine rules could help up labor participation

The U.S. added more than half a million jobs in October, but the share of people working still lags several percentage points behind pre-pandemic figures. In an interview Friday with CBS News, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh pointed to some 3.8 million people who reported last month they had not been able to come back to the workforce because of COVID-19.
HEALTH
uatrav.com

Paternity leave, a institution that can strengthen U.S. families, must be normalized

In mid-August, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg began doing something, or rather, stopped doing something, that caught the attention of millions in the press. In the past, Buttigieg served as a campaign and White House surrogate, frequently defending President Joe Biden and his agenda on television news outlets and becoming one of the most visible transportation secretaries in history in the process. But all of that changed when he disappeared from the media.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity Leave#Childcare#Paid Leave#Washington Dc#Childr
Business Insider

The owner of a childcare company in California says she's shutting the business because she couldn't hire during the labor shortage. People applied but didn't follow up, she said.

The owner of a childcare company says she had to slash its hours because of understaffing. She said she'd was now planning on winding down the business over the next year. Other childcare companies say staff have been leaving for better-paid roles at banks and schools. The owner of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Conversation U.S.

The federal poverty line struggles to capture the economic hardship that half of Americans face

Michael Chase works two jobs in southeast Ohio: one as a hotel night clerk and one as retail support – sorting through donations, setting new merchandise out, cleaning – at a nonprofit. His schedule is not fixed in either job, and his hours are not guaranteed. Some weeks he works back-to-back eight-hour shifts. Some weeks he works fewer than 30 hours. Neither job offers sick leave, vacation time or health insurance. Chase shares an apartment with three other people, something he finds stressful. And he is not always confident that he can make his portion of the rent. Between the...
ADVOCACY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Workers who refuse COVID vaccines can be required to pay for tests under proposed Biden Administration rules

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘There isn’t a labour shortage, there’s a cheap labour shortage’: Restaurant paying $20-an-hour reignites hiring debate

A TikTok influencer recently sparked a fierce debate on national hourly wages after she posted about a restaurant in Kent, Washington that pays its staff $20 (£14.6) an hour. The TikToker who goes by the handle @missadriennek — Miss Teacher Tok — posted a video of the fast-food restaurant, Dick’s Drive-in, with a queue of customers and said that she was able to purchase “two cheeseburgers, a deluxe cheeseburger, two orders of fries, one milkshake, and a root beer” — for just $20. Several users commented that the low price of the meal showed that arguments against raising minimum...
LABOR ISSUES
thecut.com

Are We Really Still Arguing About Paternity Leave?

In August, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg adopted twins with his husband, Chasten, and, per federal employee parental-leave policy, took six months of paid leave. Since then, a number of men have become obsessed with ridiculing him for … taking care of his kids. It started earlier this month,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy