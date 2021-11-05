CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) shares jumped 95.1% to close at $12.68 on Thursday after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) jumped 79.8% to settle at $4.26 after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising around $9.9 million.

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) gained 57.2% to settle at $28.30 after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 49% to close at $84.40. Cassava Sciences has been informed by the Journal of Neuroscience that there is no evidence of data manipulation in an article it published in July 2012 describing a new approach to treating Alzheimer's disease.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) gained 45.1% to settle at $17.93. Redbox recently signed a content deal with Fremantle to further rapid expansion of free streaming service.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 38.8% to close at $15.99 after the company agreed to be acquired by Lumentum for $16.00 per share in cash.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) surged 31.6% to settle at $3.33.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) jumped 27.7% to close at $53.08 following Q3 results.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 27.4% to close at $3.67. Concert Pharmaceuticals agreed with BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management to raise gross proceeds of $65 million.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.. (NYSE: ASXC) shares jumped 24.9% to close at $2.31 after reporting Q3 results.

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) gained 24.5% to settle at $14.88

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 21.5% to close at $15.44 following Q3 results.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 20.7% to close at $16.88 after reporting a profit for the third quarter.

Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) surged 20.3% to settle at $51.39.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) gained 20.1% to close at $26.53 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) jumped 20% to settle at $11.16 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) jumped 19.2% to close at $10.89 after the company announced preliminary Phase 1/2 data and better-than-expected Q3 results.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) rose 19.1% to settle at $5.36.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) gained 18.5% to settle at $23.23

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) climbed 17.9% to close at $31.88 following Q3 results.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) jumped 17.6% to settle at $15.29 after the company priced its IPO at $13 per share.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) gained 17% to close at $4.40.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) surged 16.2% to close at $3.4150.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) jumped 15.8% to settle at $3.60.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) gained 15.7% to settle at $7.17 following Q2 results.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) jumped 15.1% to close at $3.73 following Q3 results.

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) jumped 15% to close at $15.46 after the company reported Q1 results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) climbed 14.8% to close at $23.94 following competitor Zillow's recent announcement it will exit the homebuying business.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) gained 14.7% to settle at $47.00 following upbeat quarterly results.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) gained 14.6% to close at $3.92.

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) rose 14.5% to settle at $83.57 after reporting strong quarterly sales.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) rose 13.9% to close at $14.19.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares rose 13.6% to settle at $1.17.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) rose 13.5% to close at $31.78.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) gained 13.2% to settle at $271.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 guidance.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) climbed 12.7% to close at $156.11 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) surged 12.7% to settle at $7.74 following Q3 results.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) gained 11.4% to close at $15.26. Hollysys Automation Technologies recently disclosed a change of auditor.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares gained 9.1% to settle at $0.9115 as the company said it has purchased the manufacturing facility it previously operated under a lease from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) gained 7.9% to settle at $157.98 after the company issued strong sales forecast.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) rose 6.9% to close at $16.50 after jumping 99% on Wednesday.

Losers

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) dipped 30.1% to settle at $24.49 on Thursday after the company posted Q3 results.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 29.5% to close at $7.97 on Thursday following Q3 results.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) shares fell 27.9% to close at $71.36 on Thursday after the company reported Q2 results.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) fell 27.4% to close at $8.22 after reporting Q3 results.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 24.2% to close at $7.26 following Q3 results.

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) fell 23.1% to close at $26.01 following downbeat quarterly sales.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 22.1% to settle at $2.99 ahead of quarterly earnings.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares dipped 22% to close at $2.06 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares fell 21.1% to close at $57.40 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were down year over year.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dipped 21% to close at $10.06. WHO's Technical Advisory Group recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19, Covaxin. Ocugen is the U.S. partner for the India-made vaccine.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) dipped 19.3% to close at $9.01 after reporting a Q3 loss.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) fell 18.4% to close at $45.11 following Q3 results.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 17.9% to settle at $284.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 guidance.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 17.6% to settle at $38.35 following disappointing quarterly sales.

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) dropped 17.2% to close at $96.05 following weak quarterly sales.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 16.4% to close at $16.92.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 16.2% to settle at $27.00.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 16.1% to close at $22.90 after the company reported Q3 results.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 15.9% to close at $9.71 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) fell 15.5% to settle at $52.35.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dipped 15.3% to close at $13.22 after the company lowered its FY21 sales forecast.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 14.6% to settle at $6.32 following Q3 results.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) dropped 14.6% to close at $2.57 after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) fell 14.3% to settle at $23.73. The company posted downbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) dropped 14.1% to close at $18.17 following weak quarterly results.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares declined 14% to settle at $37.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dipped 13.8% to close at $4.97 after the company reported Q3 2021 sales results were lower year over year.

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 13.8% to settle at $20.32 after reporting Q3 results.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) dropped 13.6% to close at $3.42. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded BioDelivery Sciences from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.5.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) fell 13.3% to close at $154.46 after the company issued a weak holiday revenue forecast.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) fell 13% to close at $4.0050.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) fell 11.1% to close at $35.56 following Q3 results.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) dropped 10.9% to settle at $20.51 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) shares declined 10.3% to $4.8369 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) fell 10.2% to settle at $25.95. The company recently priced its IPO at $15 per share.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 10.1% to close at $2.32 after reporting Q1 results.

Skillz Inc. (NASDAQ: SKLZ) shares fell 8.5% to settle at $11.40 after the company reported Q3 results.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) fell 8.3% to close at $34.87 following Q3 results.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.7% to close at $289.39 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 6.3% to close at $2.70 after climbing around 65% on Wednesday.

