Diego Schwartzman will be up against Gael Monfils in the second round of the 2021 Erste Bank Open. Schwartzman is ranked 16th in the world while Monfils is the World No.21. After the highs from last season, Diego Schwartzman has had a relatively poor year. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros but bowed out of the third round at Wimbledon. He then reached the Round of 16 of US Open and followed it up with consecutive quarterfinal appearances at San Diego Open and Indian Wells Masters.

