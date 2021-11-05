CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Gates-backed Chinese vaccine maker valued at $2 billion thanks to COVID jab that’s especially potent against Delta

By Grady McGregor
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ps57_0cnRKIFB00

Chinese vaccine maker Clover Biopharmaceuticals raised $240 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Thursday, giving the Chengdu-based firm a valuation of nearly $2 billion. On their first day of trading on Friday, shares dipped 5% below their IPO price of HK$13.38 ($1.72).

Clover, founded in 2007 by a former Vanderbilt University biochemistry professor named Dr. Peng Liang, has never reported operating profit and does not have a single approved product on the market. But, as its IPO prospectus makes clear, it sought to sell investors on the promise of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. The jab performs particularly well against the Delta variant and could boost the global vaccination campaign.

“We expect to address the significant global need for COVID-19 vaccines with our near-commercial protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate," the company said in its prospectus.

The protein-based technology of Clover's candidate is similar to what's in Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine. The jab by Novavax, a U.S. company, produced promising trial results but has only earned approval in Indonesia amid regulatory and manufacturing delays. Clover’s two-dose vaccine—called SCB-2019—contains fragments of COVID-19 that do not cause disease but help stimulate an immune response against the virus. China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom and Taiwan's Medigen have also released successful protein-based candidates but neither has been approved by a global medical body like the World Health Organization.

In September, Clover released results for phase II and III trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. The trials, which included 30,000 people on five continents, found the vaccine to be 67% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections, and 100% effective in preventing severe cases and deaths. The trials tested the vaccine against several variants of the virus, including Delta. Against the Delta variant alone, the vaccine provided a higher level of protection. It was 79% effective in preventing Delta-variant infections, compared to 58% effective against the Mu variant.

“This very encouraging [phase II/III] data demonstrates the favorable safety profile of Clover’s vaccine and its efficacy against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2—including the predominant Delta variant—so it will be a crucial addition to our weaponry in the fight against COVID-19,” Richard Hatchett, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said in a statement in September.

CEPI, a research group that's partially backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has partnered with Clover to develop a viable COVID-19 candidate. CEPI granted Clover $360 million in 2020 to fund research and trials for its vaccine.

In June, GAVI, a vaccine alliance that also receives funding from the Gateses and works closely with CEPI, announced that it would purchase 414 million doses of Clover’s vaccine between 2021 and 2022 to contribute to COVAX. COVAX, a global initiative to provide vaccines to lower- and middle-income countries, has been plagued by supply issues as wealthy countries have gobbled up the vast majority of jabs.

Distribution of Clover's COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX would require WHO approval, and it’s unclear when that may arrive. Clover has reportedly started to apply to the WHO, European Union, and China for approval of its vaccine. In its prospectus, Clover said it expected to obtain “conditional approvals” for market release between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the middle of next year, but Clover's vaccine hasn't gotten the green light anywhere yet.

"We are excited at what the future holds as we submit conditional regulatory approval applications for and potentially commercialize [Clover's COVID jab] in the near term," Clover CEO Joshua Liang said in a statement Friday.

Clover did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Clover recently told Nikkei Asia that it expects to have the capacity to produce 1 billion doses per year at an unspecified date in one factory in China. Novavax, with its similar vaccine technology, has struggled with quality issues while attempting to ramp up vaccine production capacity.

In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Clover says that it has multiple other drugs in development, including therapies for cancer and arthritis. But all its non-COVID-related drugs are still in clinical development and do not have timelines yet for market release.

Comments / 177

JuanCarlos
5d ago

he said vaccines where his best investment. he also finds the Covaxin company. the agendal is depopulation the goal is to get rid of as many people as possible

Reply(14)
127
Jeff m
5d ago

oh my god really cuz last week they said it doesn't help against the Delta variant that they don't even have a test for. if you only knew how much money does vaccination companies made against this poison that is killing American citizens and the rest of the world

Reply
54
guest
5d ago

The Nuremberg Code1.The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

Reply(2)
45
740thefan.com

EV maker Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $10 billion -sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise over $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The IPO gives Rivian a valuation of about $66.5 billion. The raise was...
BUSINESS
thedrive

Rivian IPO Values EV Startup at Massive $77 Billion Figure

It's a huge figure for a startup still in the early days of ramping up production. As far as electric vehicle startups go, Rivian seems to be having a better time than many. Its vehicles have even been spotted driving around in the real world, which is more than many of its rivals can boast. It's still early days for the startup, but it's preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the stock market this week. The company will offer its shares at $78 a piece, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

