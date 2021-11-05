“Get this clown out of the building” Colby Covington owns the famous pink suit guy at UFC 268 press conference questioning his jaw in the first fight

Colby Covington told Jorge Masvidal to pull out of his fight with Leon Edwards: “Let’s run in the first quarter of the first part of (2022).”. Covington fought his archrival, Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 268 and came away on the losing end of a unanimous decision at the end of the 25 minutes. Although Covington had his moments in the fight, he wasn’t able to do enough damage to the champ, and he didn’t utilize enough effective wrestling to win the decision. While it was a close fight and Covington proved that he’s an elite welterweight by taking Usman to the brink of defeat, once again it was the champ who pulled off the victory over Covington.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO