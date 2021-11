Right after the Senate’s bipartisan cloture vote to end the filibuster of a short-term debt limit increase, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said:. Today’s vote is proof positive that the debt limit can be addressed without going through the reconciliation process . . . The solution is for Republicans to either join us in raising the debt limit or stay out of the way and let Democrats address the debt limit ourselves . . . Senate Democrats want a long-term solution to the debt limit to make sure financial markets remain stable and our economic recovery stays on track. America’s full faith and credit must never be used as a political bargaining chip.

