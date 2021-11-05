CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Fire Department advising people on space heater safety

By Cassie Nichols
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTClM_0cnRJw9600

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Temperatures are dropping, which means many people are looking for ways to heat up their homes. Space heaters are a common tool used to accomplish this, but they can be dangerous if not used correctly.

Kansans could have money waiting for them

The Topeka Fire Department said fires caused by space heaters are fairly common in the winter. There are a few things people can do to prevent this from happening.

  • Never buy a used space heater. It is too unreliable and could cause a fire hazard depending on its age.
  • Make sure the cord on the space heater is in good condition, so not frayed or broken.
  • Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Never use an extension cord.
  • Keep the space heater at least three feet away from anything that could catch on fire.

Fire officials also said to make sure smoke alarms in the home are functioning and have them checked regularly.

“During the winter months when the majority of fires occur, they are related to space heaters and different kinds of things,” Chris Herrera, a shift commander with the Topeka Fire Department, said. “You probably want to check them at least twice a month just to make sure they are working.”

If you do need a smoke alarm, Topeka Fire will install one for free. For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

IN THIS ARTICLE
