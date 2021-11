When Facebook came out in the mid-2000s, it was called "The Facebook." Then, it switched to just, "Facebook." Now, it is "Meta." During a portion of this morning's Facebook Connect conference, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg explained that Facebook, as a conglomerate, will now be called Meta, and that Facebook, the social media platform, will fall under Meta's umbrella alongside other platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. And in a series of Tweets posted to the company formerly known as Facebook's official account, it was explained that Meta will be aimed at helping builld the phenomenon known as the "metaverse."

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO