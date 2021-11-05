CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 South Side Questions: Will Khalil Davis Make His Way To 53-Man Roster?

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Pat Cleveland
On3.com

Steelers make decision on punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud after fumble

Despite losing the ball on a punt return at a crucial point of Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, Ray-Ray McCloud will remain the Steelers’ punt returner, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. In a back-and-forth game, the Steelers held a 23-13 lead in the...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Steelers Depot

Report: Steelers Attempted To Trade For DT Fletcher Cox At Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly interested in adding defensive line help at the trade deadline. And according to this report from CBS’ Jason La Canfora, they took a big swing. La Canfora reports the Steelers were in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox but ultimately, the two sides couldn’t agree on compensation.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers promote Taco Charlton to 53-man roster, sign a kicker to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster currently looks more like the fluid offseason roster, but the team continues to made additions and subtractions with both the trade deadline looming and their Week 9 game vs. the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. On the same day the Steelers traded Melvin Ingram to...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bears

Some Tuesday morning weird for you all after the Pittsburgh – as is routine – weird primetime win over the Chicago Bears Monday night. – Monday was only the second game in the Mike Tomlin era the Steelers scored exactly 29 points. The other came in a more comfortable 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2017. This was the Steelers’ ninth game since 1940 scoring exactly 29 points. They are 7-2 in those games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Dan Moore Jr: Trai Turner Is The ‘Old Man’ Of The OL Room

Deciding to go with the youth movement in the trenches on the offensive side of the football, the Pittsburgh Steelers came out of the 2021 NFL Draft believing right guard David Decastro and right tackle Zach Banner could carry the load for an offensive line that would likely start rookie Kendrick Green at center and bring along tackle Dan Moore Jr. slowly.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Report: Browns DT Jordan Elliott Not Fined For Hit On Steelers K Chris Boswell

According to Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott wasn’t fined this past week for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell during the fake field goal attempt in the first half of the Week 8 contest between the two teams. That hit by Elliot on...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – K Chris Boswell – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Steelers’ Fake FG Was Bad Process, Not Just Bad Execution

We’ve already discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ failed fake field goal several times this week, and it’s almost time to switch gears to Week 9 and the Chicago Bears game. But I had to briefly revisit what went wrong on the play one more time. Because when things go as bad as they did for Chris Boswell and company, you have to try to figure out why.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs Browns

Analyzing the two sacks allowed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. 1. 2nd and 10, 10:39 2nd. 11 personnel (empty). Five block vs. four man rush. Steelers working out of empty here. Couple things to look at, the receivers routes and the line’s blocking....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy