If you spent time on the Rhode Island coast this past weekend, you may have noticed that water levels were unusually high. From Westerly to Portsmouth to Warwick, water spilled into parking lots, roads and parks on the back of what’s known as a “king tide.” The paths around Waterplace Park in Providence were underwater. Newport Harbor rose as high as the top of the seawall in King Park. The parking lot at RI Clam Company in East Greenwich looked like it was part of Greenwich Cove.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO