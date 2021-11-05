CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Conaway: The boys are back in the clubhouse, and they’re killing us

By Dan Conaway
dailymemphian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘What they’re proposing and passing this time will kill people. Now and in the future. Men, women, and children will needlessly die...

dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailymemphian.com

Why the uptick in workplace shootings and how do we react?

The sudden rise of workplace shootings may be attributed to the stress of coming out of COVID, said Dr. Stephen Watts, a criminologist and victimologist in Memphis. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more...
MEMPHIS, TN
dailymemphian.com

Ford tests new commission chairman with ARPA budget amendments

The commissioner’s attempt to reopen the county’s ARPA budget ran aground when Chairman Willie Brooks and others said he is abusing the process. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers, all...
ECONOMY
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Clubhouse#The Daily Memphian
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘QAnon Shaman’ quotes Forrest Gump in court request for light sentence that is riddled with errors

Conspiracy theorist Jacob Chansley, popularly known as “QAnon Shaman,” quoted Forrest Gump in his latest memo requesting that the time he has already spent in jail be considered as his sentence.The memo was Chansley’s fifth plea for freedom ahead of his sentencing next week for participating in the US Capitol Hill riots on 6 January. He pleaded guilty to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in September. He is set to be sentenced on 17 November. Sentencing guidelines suggest that he may face between 41 to 51 months in prison.The 23-page sentencing memo filed...
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy