Jacksonville, FL

Powerful nor’easter through Saturday to bring heavy rain, gusty wind, beach beating

By Rich Jones
 11 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Today is a “First Alert Weather Day.” Rain is approaching from the south and southwest through sunrise and will spread across the entire area through the morning.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a a nor’easter, the kind of which we don’t see real often, with true low pressure strengthening as the system moves across Florida.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Buresh says scattered heavy downpours are likely from I-95 to the beaches this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 3 - 4+ inches are possible in St. Johns county with 2-3 inches possible for other NE Florida coastal neighborhoods. One to two inches of rain is likely west of I-95 through Saturday.

Temperatures will only climb from the 50s this morning to the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Elevated tides and rough surf will likely cause some beach erosion and moderate flooding along the coast. Remember to avoid flooded roads. Be sure to secure anything that could be susceptible to increased wave action, wind, and higher tides.

Rain and gusty winds will hand around through Saturday. Sunday will be dry for the Jags game with temperatures in the 60s.

