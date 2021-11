President Biden says that his multitrillion-dollar tax increase "will not slow the economy. It will make the economy function better, and it will create energy." Biden could not have been more mistaken. The threat of a massive tax increase hanging over the economy has slowed what should be a booming recovery. It has disrupted economic growth. Over the last six months, businesses and workers have been bombarded with stories out of Washington about the coming tax increases and the potential damage to the economy. Much of the congressional work on tax increases has been done in secret, with no public hearings or open discussion. New and radical tax proposals seemingly surface every week.

