“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, which will also be the show’s last. The news comes just over one week after the finale of Season 2 of the show, which is based on the true story of the pioneering rap group. The show is also inspired by the books “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu,” both of which were co-authored by RZA, a founding member of The Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO