21 year-old Frenchman, Hugo Gaston will be up against the renowned Spaniard, Pablo-Carreno Busta in the second round of the Paris Masters 2021. Busta won the first victory in the French capital over the much-regressed Benoit Paire in straight sets. It cannot be said that the World No.17 demonstrated perfect tennis. However, in order to achieve a positive result, it was enough for him to simply competently take advantage of the opponent’s mistakes. The functional state of the Spaniard still raises some concerns as he has been unpredictable with only 2 wins in his last 5 matches.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO