Costumes can be expensive in Riders Republic, costing either Republic Coins or Bucks. Although we have a guide on how to earn Bucks in Riders Republic, a free costume will help you save up even more for when something that catches your eye in the Daily Shop. Did we mention extra bonuses are included, too? In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to get the free costume in Riders Republic, along with the rest of the bundle via Prime Gaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO