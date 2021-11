Roma’s poor form under Jose Mourinho continued as they were beaten 3-2 at Venezia on Sunday.Having fallen behind to Mattia Caldara’s third-minute goal, Roma turned things around to lead following goals from Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham just before the interval.But Mattia Aramu levelled with a penalty in the 65th minute and David Okereke notched the winner for the hosts nine minutes later to leave Mourinho’s men, who are sixth in Serie A with only one victory in seven matches in all competitions.Leaders Napoli drew 1-1 at home with Hellas Verona, Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalising shortly after Giovanni Simeone’s...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO