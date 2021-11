US consumer prices jumped 6.2 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, as the cost of food, gas, and housing all surged.Americans have not seen an inflation rate this high in 30 years — since December 1990, when George HW Bush was president and the US prepared for its first war in the Gulf against Iraq.The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4 per cent rise in September, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The Dow Jone estimate for October was 5.9 per cent.From September to October, prices jumped 0.9 per cent, the highest...

