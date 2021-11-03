CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 62548 called home by two registered sex offenders by Q3

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62548 as of the third quarter, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62548...

sangamonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KGET

Indiana double murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield: US Marshals office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals office says they have arrested a man wanted for the murder of two men in northwest Indiana in Bakersfield. Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals says Bakersfield Police’s Special Investigation Detail teamed up with local marshals to track down and arrest Jorge Garza, 24, on Wednesday. Hammond […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
cwbchicago.com

Woman who live-streamed her Mag Mile looting spree is sentenced to 17 months. But she was released from prison on the same day she arrived.

A Chicago woman who live-streamed her looting escapades on the Magnificent Mile last summer has been sentenced to 17 months in prison. But, after getting the state’s automatic 50% sentence reduction for “good behavior” and credit for time spent on electronic monitoring, Taeshia Rochon walked out of prison on the same day she arrived.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders
thebrockvoice.com

New scam making the rounds in the area

Police are warning the public about a scam that has been reported in the Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough areas recently. According to the OPP, a resident in the Peterborough area recently listed a snowblower for sale online with an asking price of $550. “The suspect, utilizing a fake telephone number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Is She Teacher of the Year—or a Child Abuser?

On Wednesday, Caroline Melanie Lee was named teacher of the year by Darnell-Cookman Middle/High School in Duval County, Florida. Two days later, she was was arrested and charged with hitting a student in the face several times, The Florida Times-Union reports. Lee, 60, denies striking the child, saying she called the girl into her classroom to discuss an Instagram post she felt was threatening. But police said surveillance footage shows the student, who got a nose bleed, was holding her face as she left the classroom and walked straight to the guidance office to report she was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy