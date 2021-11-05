CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deadly week for migrants on French coast; at least 3 killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1vZU_0cnRGNVy00
1 of 2

PARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and at least two bodies were recovered from the sea and on a beach in France during what has been a particularly deadly week for migrants attempting treacherous crossings to Britain in growing numbers.

Many hundreds of people, setting off in a flotilla of boats, quickly ran into trouble in the waters between northern France and Britain. Hundreds more were intercepted on the British side. The waterway with changeable weather, cold seas and heavy maritime traffic is dangerous for the inflatables and other small boats that men, women and children squeeze into for attempted crossings.

From Monday night to Wednesday night, more than 1,000 people were picked up off France’s northern coast during dozens of rescue operations by French maritime vessels backed up by helicopters. And on the other side of the English Channel, British authorities said they intercepted another 853 migrants on small boats on Wednesday alone, their largest daily tally since August.

On the French side, one person taken unconscious from the sea on Wednesday was later declared dead on shore, authorities said. Another person was declared missing, having fallen off a boat from which other people were rescued off the coastal town of Calais.

Another body was recovered on a beach west of Calais on Thursday, along with a boat filled with water and two survivors who were hospitalized with hypothermia, authorities said.

The train that killed the migrant from Eritrea on Thursday night was traveling on a rail line in Calais that migrants often use as a footpath, authorities said.

Another Eritrean was critically injured and two others were slightly injured. They were among a group of migrants walking along the tracks in heavy rain and after dark, making it hard for the train driver to see them and for them to see the train, Franck Dhersin, a regional vice president for transportation, told French broadcaster BFM-TV.

Dhersin, who is also a village mayor near the coastal town of Dunkirk, said dozens of migrants are arriving daily in the area. He appealed for help, saying: “We feel abandoned by the government.”

“There is a new influx of migrants,” he said. “There are more and more deaths. There are more and more clashes. There are also a lot of fights between traffickers who regularly fire at each other’s legs with Kalashnikov rifles.”

___

Follow AP’s migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Italian Coast Guard rescues 300 migrants from stormy seas

ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard on Sunday safely brought to shore more than 550 migrants, many of them young men or boys from Egypt, from storm-tossed waters off the southern “toe” of Italy’s mainland, as human traffickers increasingly use a new route. One rescue began Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Are we really aspiring to be as bad on migrants as the French?

Push back the boats! Lock them all up! So what if they drown? Let them stay in France. Fight them on the beaches. The babies, the half-frozen guys, the bundled-up women. Is this the way to talk to and about desperate folk in dinghies? Especially from a country that also manages to think of itself as exceptionally decent and fair? I am astonished and angry at such sentiments – but not surprised.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Heavy Rain#Calais#French#Ap#British#The English Channel#Eritrean
SFGate

French police evacuates migrants from makeshift camp

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France (AP) — French police on Tuesday have evacuated migrants from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk, in northern France, where at least 1,500 people gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain. Migrants, including some families with young children, could be seen packing their few...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
dallassun.com

92 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN

Tripoli [Libya], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Monday said that 92 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya. The UN refugee agency tweeted: "92 persons were returned to Tripoli last night, among them 4 women3 children. They embarked one day earlier from Zuwara.""Nearly 28,000 persons were returned this year to Libya by coastal security," it said.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Ecuador prison melee flares for second time in weeks; at least 68 dead

At least 68 people have died in gang-related violence in a prison in Ecuador, just weeks after a similar melee in the same facility became the deadliest jailhouse chaos in the country’s history. The Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, once again became a battleground for rival gangs linked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Calabria: More than 300 migrants rescued off Italian coast

More than three hundred young men and boys were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard in heavy storms as their fishing boat foundered off the coast of Calabria. The operation that finished at dawn Sunday morning, saw the Coast Guard rescue team make three trips out to the fishing boat where they transferred groups of migrants, mostly from Egypt, back to the port barefoot, drenched and shivering.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Ecuador battle between prison gangs leaves at least 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in the coastal city of […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

16 Americans kidnapped by Haitian gang, details here

A U.S.-based missionary group including 12 adults and five children was kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday and now U.S. and Haitian authorities are trying to secure their release. Police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press on Sunday that the group of 16 Americans and one Canadian was kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo Haitian gang, which is prominent in the Croix-des-Bouquets area east of the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Columbian

Haiti kidnapping: U.S. works to free 17 members of religious aid group

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Storms in Egypt unleash scorpions, causing 500+ hospitalizations

CAIRO (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported. Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said. The […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

Malaysia on track to welcome tourists back by January

Malaysia has revealed plans to reopen its borders to tourists by January 1, 2022 amid a nationwide easing of COVID-19 measures. As Malaysia eases restrictions in most states, it's also preparing to welcome tourists in the new year. This week, the government has begun offering glimpses of how the country will eventually reopen its borders now that infection rates are steadily decreasing across the country and vaccination rates are increasing, with more than 76% of Malaysia's 32 million population now fully vaccinated.
ASIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

650K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy