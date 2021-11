Is there a Netflix Games iPhone release date as of yet? Netflix has recently announced its intent to release games on its own app for the first time, including various titles such as the two Stranger Things games. The Netflix Games Android release date is actually today, and although the games did roll out on Google Play earlier this week they should now be available to download on the app directly — but what about the Netflix Games iOS release?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO