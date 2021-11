The first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2021 season will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and Greg McElroy. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO