It's never too late to reinvent your lifewww.studyfinds.org. There comes a time in one’s life when they must decide what they really want to do for the rest of their life. Do you want to continue working at a dead-end job that makes you miserable? Do you want to be stuck in the same old rut? Do you want to continue to have no direction in your life? If you are like me the answer to those questions is no. My journey to reinventing my life came the moment I turned forty. I was sitting at the little birthday party my family had thrown for me and while they happily talked about the past I was thinking about the future. At the time I was working two jobs. One at a doctor’s office and the other taking care of my mother. I had no free time and barely any time to spend with my thirteen-year-old son. Our relationship was becoming strained and my family who was caring for him while I was at work were just flat out exhausted. My mother has Parkinson’s which makes it hard for her to do much. My brother is her main caregiver and takes care of her during the week. My dad who lives on his own was tired of coming down every day to take him to school. So I found myself feeling like something had to change. My desire to work two jobs was causing misery to everyone including myself. I hated going to work each day because it was stressful and chaotic. So I decided to make a change. I decided to reinvent my life. When it comes to reinventing one’s life it really isn’t that hard. What it takes most of all is a leap of faith. You have to step into the unknown and that can be a scary thing. Now I had been saving up for months because I knew a change would have to be made and I wanted to be ready. So after quitting my job at the doctor’s office I began looking at what needed to be improved. What I learned is the following:

12 DAYS AGO