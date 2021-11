In the wake of the Roseanne reboot's cancellation, ABC forged ahead with The Conners. Although, one member of the Conner family hasn't been seen or heard from. During the Halloween episode that aired in October 2020, Becky (Lecy Goranson) mentioned that she is one of Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne's three children alongside Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and DJ (Michael Fishman). Dan would go on to confirm her statement by saying that he and his late wife "had one favorite and two backups," essentially wiping their youngest child, Jerry Garcia Conner, from existence. After the episode aired, The Conners showrunner Brad Helford clarified the situation in an interview with TVLine.

