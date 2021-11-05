‘Covid Hit Us Over the Head With a Two-by-Four’: Addressing Ageism With Urgency

360,000 children under the age of 12 have gotten covid shots, while school districts are urged by the White House to provide covid shots. The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids and information to parents on the benefits of the shots as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11. First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954. The visit came just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says the first lady will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots. (Miller, 11/8)

MCLEAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO