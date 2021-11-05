CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Covid Hit Us Over the Head With a Two-by-Four’: Addressing Ageism With Urgency

By Judith Graham
khn.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, the World Health Organization announced a global campaign to combat ageism — discrimination against older adults that is pervasive and harmful but often unrecognized. “We must change the narrative around age and ageing” and “adopt strategies to counter” ageist attitudes and behaviors, WHO concluded in a...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

6 strategies for addressing ageism in medicine

The pandemic renewed a focus on geriatric care and revealed deep ageism that has the potential to affect health outcomes, but there are ways to reduce ageism within healthcare, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 5. In the U.S, the pandemic took over 500,000 older people's lives, sparking a greater sense...
HEALTH
khn.org

Rush For Appointments Is On For Parents Eager To Vaccinate Kids

It's been a long wait for the parents ready to vaccinate their younger kids against covid. Now that federal authorization has been issued, hunting for a shot is the next step. In the hours after the COVID-19 vaccine was formally approved for use in younger children Tuesday, social media pages lit up with eager parents seeking appointments for their grade-schoolers. So on Wednesday morning, it didn’t take long for some parents in the Boise region to figure out that a couple of health care providers were already accepting appointments. “My kids are scheduled for Walgreens on Saturday,” one parent wrote on a Facebook page for local parents of school children. (Boone, 11/3)
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Schwartz
khn.org

Vaccine Hesitancy ‘Entrenched’: Study Finds Half Unvaxxed Won’t Get Shots

A detailed nationwide U.S. survey found around half of the people currently resisting taking covid shots are unlikely to change their minds. Meanwhile, NBC News reports on efforts to close the vaccination gap between California's Latino population and other demographic groups. A detailed national survey of Americans, which included residents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Covid Deaths Skew Higher Than Ever In Red States

The New York Times reports on disparities in covid deaths — with the gap between highly-vaccinated states (which tend to be Democratic) versus less-vaccinated states (which tend to be Republican) growing faster than ever over the last month. Vaccination exemptions and hesitancy are also in the news. The brief version:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageism#Mental Health#Americans#Khn#Lancet
khn.org

Fed: Public Health Failures Will Threaten The U.S. Economy

The Federal Reserve warns that public health worsening is a threat to the U.S. economy. In other news, emails reveal what J&J did to limit information about talc and cancer and the role Nancy Pelosi played in preventing the drug pricing legislation from moving forward. The potential for U.S. public...
U.S. POLITICS
khn.org

Child Vaccination Programs Rolled Out Quickly

360,000 children under the age of 12 have gotten covid shots, while school districts are urged by the White House to provide covid shots. The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids and information to parents on the benefits of the shots as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11. First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954. The visit came just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says the first lady will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots. (Miller, 11/8)
MCLEAN, VA
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Nursing Program Enrollments Grew 6% In 2020, Despite Covid

The rise over 2019's figures for enrollment in U.S. nursing programs was reported alongside data from Temple University in Pennsylvania, which has seen applications up 15% this fall. Nursing shortages and reports on life as a nurse during the pandemic are also in the news. Aspiring nurses are lining up...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy