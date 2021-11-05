CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Sullivan Reverses LHS Lead to Defeat Lady Alices

wuzr.com
 5 days ago

A 23-4 run in the second and third quarters led Sullivan High School to a...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Sullivan, IN
Sullivan, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Sullivan, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhs#Sullivan High School
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
newsnationnow.com

Aaron Rodgers addresses criticism of vaccine comments

(NewsNation Now) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared remotely on a popular sports talk show Tuesday to further address criticisms about comments he made on his COVID-19 vaccination status. “I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said on SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I made some comments...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy