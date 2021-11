Buffalo Sabres Goals: Tage Thompson (3), Kyle Okposo (3) Seattle Kraken Goals: Morgan Geekie (2), Jordan Eberle (3, 4, 5), Jaden Schwartz (2, EN) In their first man-advantage of the game, the Sabres looked rough as the Kraken put on the pressure with more than enough breakaways and shots while shorthanded. Dustin Tokarski bailed his team out of what could have easily been a quick three-goal deficit to keep Buffalo alive heading into the second period - down by just one goal. After their disappointing loss against San Jose, Buffalo did not enter the game nearly as aggressive and organized as they should have.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO