Clarke County, GA

Bulldog linebacker suspended amid rape probe

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVFeg_0cnRD9Lg00
Adam Anderson Adam Anderson #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts to a play during the 2020 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (Paul Abell via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) (Paul Abell/ABELL IMAGES)

There is an ongoing Athens-Clarke County Police investigation into allegations of rape leveled against Georgia Bulldog football player Adam Anderson. Anderson is 22 years old, a senior linebacker from Rome. The rape complaint comes from a 21 year-old woman who says it happened one week ago. Anderson, who has not been arrested or charged, has been suspended and will not play in tomorrow’s home game against the Missouri Tigers. Anderson has been projected as a top round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

We are on the eve of the final home conference game for the Georgia Bulldog football team: the top-ranked Bulldogs will host the unranked Missouri Tigers in an SEC East showdown set for Saturday, with a noon kick and television on ESPN.

Related
WGAU

Bulldog basketball tips new season with win over FIU

The Georgia Bulldog basketball team began a new season last night, beating Florida International by seven points in a game played at Stegeman Coliseum. From Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications... Powered by a second-half rally, the University of Georgia men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 regular season with a 58-51...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

UGA parting ways with soccer coach

University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks says soccer coach Billy Lesesne will not be returning: Lesesne, who is in the final year of his contract, has coached the UGA women’s soccer team for the past seven seasons. From Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications... Josh Brooks, University of Georgia J....
SOCCER
Athens, GA
