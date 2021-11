The contentious saga between the Buffalo Sabres and center Jack Eichel ended after the Vegas Golden Knights traded for the 25-year-old on Thursday. It was the conclusion of a rift that began quietly last spring and grew to be anything but over the following months. Eichel traded public shots with the Sabres over his injury recovery, as the former No. 2 overall pick wanted to undergo one surgery while his team -- which has final say under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement -- hoped he'd get a different procedure done. Here's a chronological look at how it all went down.

