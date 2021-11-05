CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gal Gadot gives Wonder Woman 3 update

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot has given...

www.corydontimes.com

heyuguys.com

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds enter a marriage of convenience in new trailer for ‘Red Notice’

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for ‘Red Notice’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.
Watauga Democrat

Gal Gadot hails 'mentor' Lynda Carter

Gal Gadot has heaped praise on Lynda Carter, who previously played Wonder Woman in a live-action TV series.
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
Person
Gal Gadot
thehendersonnews.com

Gal Gadot lands new role in live-action Snow White movie

Gal Gadot has landed a major role in the live-action remake of 'Snow White'. After it was revealed that Rachel Zegler will take on the titular role as the Disney princess in '500 Days of Summer' filmmaker Marc Webb's reimagining of the classic fairytale, the 'Wonder Woman' star has confirmed she has been cast as the Evil Queen.
cosmicbook.news

Gal Gadot Cast As Villain of Disney's Woke 'Snow White' Movie

Gal Gadot has been cast as the villain of Disney's woke Snow White movie. Deadline reports Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen. Gadot confirmed the casting news on her Instagram Story. The site's insiders also offer the live-action film will expand upon the story and...
#Wonder Woman 3
justjaredjr.com

Gal Gadot Cast as Evil Queen In 'Snow White' With Rachel Zegler!

Gal Gadot is reportedly set to play the Evil Queen in the upcoming live action Snow White!. The Wonder Woman star is in final negotiations for the role opposite Rachel Zegler, Deadline reveals. Marc Webb is set to direct the film, with Marc Platt producing. Production is slated to begin...
Empire

Gal Gadot To Be The Queen For Disney's New Snow White Film

While her latest film. Netflix action comedy Red Notice is close to release, Gal Gadot is busy making plans for the future. She's now making a deal to play the evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler in Disney's new, live-action take on Snow White. Marc Webb is in the director's chair...
Collider

Gal Gadot Praises Lynda Carter and Shares Her Excitement About Working with Her on 'Wonder Woman 3'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Gal Gadot opened up about working with original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter in the upcoming Wonder Woman 3. Carter featured very briefly at the end of last year's Wonder Woman 1984, with a larger role sure to follow in the third installment of Gadot and Patty Jenkins's franchise. According to Gadot, she and Carter have fostered a close relationship since 2017's Wonder Woman, and it's very encouraging that the two will be able to come together even more in the upcoming sequel.
The Jewish Press

Mirror, Mirror On the Wall, Is Gal Gadot Fairest of Them All? Not This Time.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman I and II – and set to start in a third Wonder Woman film – won’t be protecting the innocent and championing all that is good in her newest role. Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in the upcoming remake of the much-loved Disney classic, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” industry news site Deadline reported Wednesday.
TVOvermind

Is Gal Gadot A Good Fit For The Evil Queen?

When you think about Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot, you should instantly think about Wonder Woman. You just have to associate the two together. Wonder Woman is her biggest role to date and will probably stay that way for her whole career. Not that that’s a bad thing, far from it. To play the greatest female superhero ever is quite the distinctive honor, especially since she didn’t come from an acting background. That doesn’t matter, because she’s been doing fine with her acting career. Speaking of her acting, I feel like she has gotten better. She has even admitted in the past that her experience with weapons is what got her the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast Five. Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that she’s extraordinarily beautiful and that has certainly helped her. And after her character was killed off in Fast & Furious 6, we all know where she went from there. Initially, people didn’t really like the casting of Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, but she silenced the haters very quickly. We didn’t get enough time with her in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but she got the chance to fully flex her muscles in the 2017 solo Wonder Woman movie. With that movie, I saw a lot of improvement in Gal Gadot’s acting. In my opinion, she has only gotten better with her subsequent performances in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And yes, you can consider the 2017 Justice League movie as well.
udiscovermusic.com

Gal Gadot Set To Star In Forthcoming Live Action Remake Of ‘Snow White’

Deadline has reported that Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to join the cast of Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Disney and the team behind the Marc Webb-directed adaptation will have Godot play the evil queen. The remake of Disney’s very first animated feature film has been in development for at least five years. Galdot herself confirmed the news on Wednesday night (November 3) during the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Red Notice.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
