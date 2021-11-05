LI's Barney the Bull: From life on the run to life on the farm

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Bright At My Back” is a song from Courtney Hartman’s new album, Glade, out now. The end of another year is spiraling toward us. From where I sit, the leaves have mostly come down and the light is low until late in the morning. There is a quietness and nurturing in winter that I crave now, even as we soak up the last few warm hours of the year. A bed of leaves covers our garden, but still a few sprigs of mint and parsley press their way upright, determined to hold up through the frost. As a society, we do not always welcome a circular view of life or the notion of returning. Always upward, always ahead. If we have returned, it is only because we somehow failed. I have a teacher, a mentor who speaks about life as being neither circular nor linear — but moving instead in a spiral, always returning but never as the same person we have been before.

