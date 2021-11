Peter Facinelli is talking his latest project — the drama "13 Minutes" — with Gurus, and doing double-duty as its cover star. In the film, in theaters now, six characters who survive a tornado are profiled. Speaking of his character, a meteorologist, Facinelli says, "My character, Brad, takes you through the eye of the storm that’s coming. And he’s way out there. Weathermen in that part of the country are kind of celebrities in their own right. They’re larger than life personalities. As the tornado passes through, he starts to realize it’s going to hit his home and affect his family. He has to make a decision — work or family."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO