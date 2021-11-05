CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The COP26 Climate Summit Is Drawing Parallels to the Disastrous Copenhagen Meeting of 2009

By Sam Meredith, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsad Rehman, a spokesperson for the COP26 coalition, a U.K.-based civil society that represents indigenous communities, frontline activists and grassroots campaigns from the global south, told CNBC that he had been struck by the comparisons between the meeting in Glasgow and previous talks in Copenhagen. The 2009 summit in...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
WRAL

Prince Charles meets Biden at climate summit

CNN — President Joe Biden and Britain's Prince Charles met on Tuesday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, with the two leaders using the encounter to discuss "the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change," a senior administration official told CNN. The official said that Biden and...
POLITICS
Person
Patricia Espinosa
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

COP26: What to expect at the upcoming U.N. climate summit

President Biden will attend the United Nations' climate change conference, known as COP26, beginning October 31. Leaders from 196 countries will engage in climate talks aimed at bolstering pledges made under the Paris Agreement in 2015. CBS News climate and energy reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN's Lana Zak with everything to know about the upcoming summit.
#Copenhagen#Summits#World Economy#Climate#Politics#The Cop26 Coalition#Cnbc#European
BBC

Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit

The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow following medical advice to rest. The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland. She resumed public engagements on Tuesday by meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How sustainable is the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow?

Given the size and the scale of the Cop26 climate conference due to kick off in Glasgow this weekend, some have asked just how sustainable the event is given the fact that it’s supposed to be fighting the climate crisis. However, organisers have gone to great lengths to try and...
ENVIRONMENT
Physics World

The COP26 climate summit: what scientists hope it will achieve

As the COP26 climate summit gets underway in Glasgow, the stakes could not be higher. If we want to limit the average global temperature rise to 2 °C above pre-industrial levels, then ambitions need to be raised. The promise from many nations is to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

COP26 preview: Everything to know ahead of the climate summit

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. This round-up brings you everything you need to know about the COP26 climate summit, climate change and greenhouse gas emissions targets. Top news stories: China submits updated nationally determined contributions; UN...
ENVIRONMENT
capenews.net

Setting Priorities For COP26 Climate Summit

The United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) meetings are some of the most important events occurring this year for action on climate change. In November, more than 190 leaders are expected to come together in Scotland to reach agreement on how to address climate change. Most experts believe COP26 is urgent. In preparation for the November meetings, there are several pre-meetings now underway.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Greta Thunberg on invite to climate change summit

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg said it was "very unclear" whether she had been officially invited to the climate change summit in Glasgow. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, she also spoke about how some countries were sending many delegates to COP26, while others were "under-represented".
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Climate change the focus as G20 summit draws to a close

The Prime Minister has urged world leaders to ‘seize the moment’. Boris Johnson is to make a final push to urge the leading economies to do more to cut emissions ahead of crunch climate change talks starting in Glasgow on Monday. The Prime Minister, in Rome for the final day...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

At COP26, climate inequality will meet vaccine inequality

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. In the midst of a pandemic, countries are gathering to discuss how to deal with a wholly...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
uoregon.edu

UO experts weigh in on the COP26 UN climate summit

In Glasgow, Scotland, 20,000 delegates from 196 nations have converged to hear the latest science, negotiate commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, secure financing for developing nations, and debate progress on fulfilling climate pledges. Some observers say this may be the last, greatest opportunity to live up to an emissions...
EUGENE, OR
Sourcing Journal

Ahead of COP26 Summit, Fashion Faces Climate Reckoning

As a critical UN climate summit kicks off Sunday, experts question fashion’s “persistent inaction” on reducing its own footprint. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT

