MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out. Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital. “November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said. A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO