CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

There's more demand for boosters than first shots of the COVID vaccine

By Rob Stein
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAhkB_0cnRAzXo00
Hattie Pierce, 75, receives a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine booster shot from Dr. Tiffany Taliaferro at the Safeway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Monday, October 4, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The number of people getting COVID-19 vaccine boosters in the U.S. is now far outpacing the number getting their first shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That trend represents a big success for White House's aggressive booster campaign. But it also underscores the administration's flagging effort to achieve its high priority of vaccinating the remaining unvaccinated Americans.

More than 21 million people have already received a booster in the short time they've been widely available, according to the CDC website. And more than 786,000 are getting boosters every day now on average. That's nearly triple the number coming in for their first shots, though the rollout to kids under 12 could potentially change that equation.

This isn't a big surprise: The same people who rushed to get their first jabs are apparently just as eager for their third, and with the booster recommendations announced late October, two out of every three vaccinated people are eligible, according to some estimates.

The trend is being praised by many public health experts. Boosters will help protect people who may have become more vulnerable because of waning immunity, especially against the delta variant. That will help prevent more people from getting sick or spreading the virus to others, and should prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

"I think the folks who are eligible for boosters should get them," says Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "The data are clear that your immunity wanes and that's not good for you or good for the community if more people become vulnerable."

But some worry the focus on boosters has distracted from the more important goal of vaccinating the tens of millions of people who are eligible but still haven't gotten vaccinated. As of Thursday, over 222 million Americans, or 67% of the population, had gotten at least their first shot.

The large number of unvaccinated people is the primary reason that more than 70,000 people are still catching the virus every day, many hospitals are still overwhelmed, and more than a thousand are still dying every day.

"I think it's terrible," says Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine and infectious disease researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. "If you look at the people over 12 who come into the intensive care unit at the hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, or the Children's Hospital, they're not in the intensive care unit because they didn't get their third dose, they're in the intensive care unit because haven't gotten any doses."

Offit calls the rush for extra shots "boostermania" — an unfounded panic triggered by the administration's promise of boosters for all that feeds dangerous doubts about the vaccines.

"We need to vaccinate the unvaccinated, not boost the vaccinated," he says.

Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says she worries that the push for boosters just made it harder to convince the unvaccinated to finally roll up their sleeves.

"It made them think that perhaps they should just wait because perhaps a better vaccine would become available one day, that somehow we were still tinkering with the recipe," she says.

The government must work harder to get vaccine to people who can't take time off their jobs to get their shots, she says.

Offit would like even more vaccine mandates, such as like requiring people who want to fly domestically to get vaccinated first.

The latest CDC data shows that almost everyone who got the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines originally are sticking with the same brand. But only about 18% of those who got the J&J went with that vaccine as a booster. That's after research showed one of the mRNA vaccines seems to do a much better job pumping up the immune system.

While currently only certain categories of people deemed to be high risk can get a booster, federal officials are already hinting that they could broaden eligibility for boosters even more.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#White House#Americans
WEKU

What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

The United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in some pockets of the country, including parts of the Mountain West and the Northeast.
WEATHER
mprnews.org

A Twin Cities doctor spread misinformation about COVID-19. Then he died from it

In life, Dr. Christopher Foley was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He cycled regularly, played handball and had a passion for Irish music. As a physician who trained in internal medicine at the University of Minnesota and became a natural medicine doctor, Foley’s “passion lay truly in taking care of other people,” said his son, Logan.
WOODBURY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
baylorlariat.com

Baylor begins distributing COVID-19 booster shots to first eligible group

On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all three booster COVID-19 vaccinations — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — for those who currently qualify for the additional shot. Currently, the booster shot is available nationwide for eligible individuals, such as those who are 65+ and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arlnow.com

Arlington offering more booster shots as local Covid cases tick down

Arlington County is now offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The county’s public health division, which was already offering Pfizer booster shots, made the announcement yesterday (Tuesday). The booster shots are available for adults who received their last jab more than six months ago and who are older than 65, in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or who work certain high-risk jobs.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy