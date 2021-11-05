CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bosnian doctors brace for new wave as virus rages in region

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Watching with fear as the coronavirus rages in neighboring countries, doctors in...

Times Daily

Norway sees rising infections, braces for winter virus wave

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top Norwegian health official said the Scandinavian country "must be prepared for a bigger wave" of COVID-19 infections this winter as the country is already seeing an increase in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Russia's virus wave strong; some regions plan to resume work

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday reported nearly 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 over the past day, just short of its record in a persistent wave of coronavirus infections that closed most businesses in the country this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Germany reports daily high number of new coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national disease control center reported a record-high number of new coronavirus cases Wednesday as one of the country's top virologists warned that another lockdown would be needed if vaccinations do not quickly accelerate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

As many try living with virus, China keeps up zero tolerance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Wang Lijie planned to spend three days in the Gobi Desert last month to take in the area's famous poplar forest as its trees turned a golden yellow.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases soared to a new record high in Slovakia on Wednesday, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn't take any more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

WHO: Coronavirus cases declining everywhere except Europe

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Youth urge Pacific Rim leaders to act on climate, pandemic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Young people living in Pacific Rim countries want to see more ambition from their leaders when it comes to tackling climate change and to see money devoted to a shared fund to prepare for future pandemics.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Nearly 83% of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, Russian authorities said Wednesday, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Italy offers boosters to those over 40 amid 4th virus wave

ROME (AP) — Italy is expanding the number of people eligible for a booster vaccine as the 4th wave in the COVID-19 pandemic grips Europe. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday that anyone 40 years or older can get the booster shot starting on Dec. 1.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Guinea to vaccinate children against COVID-19 in capital

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea will begin vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 in the capital to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the West African nation, the health ministry said.
KIDS
AFP

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN calling their plight "intolerable" and demanding action. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into Poland in retaliation for sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Germany's economic advisers cut 2021 growth forecast

BERLIN (AP) — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers on Wednesday cut its 2021 growth prediction for Europe's biggest economy to 2.7%, the latest in a series of downgrades by forecasters.
ECONOMY
AFP

Despite dangers, many Iraqi Kurds dream of reaching Europe

"Our life is awful," says Iraqi taxi driver Himen Gabriel, who no longer believes he has a future in his war-battered country and says he is about to try to reach Europe. - Belarus tourist visas - Gabriel, the taxi driver, remains convinced that even an arduous and dangerous journey is worth it, given the prospect of "leading a quiet life" in Europe.  
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS

