CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cast as Wicked's leading ladies

Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cast as...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Over Forty-Thousand Wicked Fans Sign Petition to Keep James Corden Out of the Movie

Usually we see fans petitioning studios to put their preferred star into a leading role in a movie, however the announcement that Wicked is finally moving forward with production has seen a petition made to Universal to keep a certain actor out of the movie. A fan-led call to arms has amassed over 41,000 signatures at time of writing demanding that Cats star James Corden not be in the running for any role in the upcoming adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, which tells the story of the Witches of Oz before Dorothy arrived on the back of a hurricane.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Cynthia Erivo
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, More Appear in Madonna’s ‘Madame XTRA Q&A’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A host of stars, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X are set to appear in Madonna’s “Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A.” The Madonna special will air on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18 and is hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Symone and Aquaria. Each of the stars appearing pose their burning questions to the star. In the special, Kardashian asks: “Do you have all of your awards show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you let your daughter wear any of it?” Kardashian admits she would love to raid the closet “so...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Ladies#Movie Adaptation
Variety

‘House of Gucci’: Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize. Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson Paak, Edgar Wright to Keynote Variety Music for Screens Summit

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit. Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.  Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.  Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy