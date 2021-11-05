Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cast as Wicked's leading ladies

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit.
Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.
Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.
Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
Comments / 0