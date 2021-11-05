Travis Scott releases two new songs

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night.
Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.”
Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account...
