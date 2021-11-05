CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Please Stop Pretending That Pete Davidson Isn’t Hot

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before I knew what Pete Davidson looked like, I knew he was hot. A couple relatives of mine encountered the comedian during a visit to New York, soon after he’d been announced as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. They were ecstatic—and the headline was that he was...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 220

Funnyuask
5d ago

Pale, dark circles under eyes, to many ridiculous tattoos, big gangly teeth. ppl comment that he is hung? so what, if you have to look at that face? I'd rather go Asian.😑

Reply(6)
70
Amber Podvin
5d ago

Hot??? There the media goes again trying to trick us into believing something other than what we clearly see..

Reply(2)
120
Patrick Zim
3d ago

Wow, this writer has some extremely low standards. No mention. of him being a drug addict and threatening to kill himself everyday. Yeah, who wouldn't want that.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mercury News

Why Kim Kardashian might find Pete Davidson so ‘intriguing’

If Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson’s intriguing company, for either friendship or something more, she’s not alone among a long list of famous glamorous women. Davidson’s past romantic partners include pop superstar Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, and teen supermodel Kaia Gerber. Tall, gawky Davidson hardly...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Warren Beatty
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February. Kardashian has...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

'Just Friends' Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Hit Amusement Park

Just weeks after Kim Kardashian West was a first-time host of “Saturday Night Live,” she was spotted at an amusement park with serial-dating cast member Pete Davidson. “They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” a source told People magazine. They’re “just friends,” the source added.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly ‘couldn’t be happier’ for ‘his boy’ Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance. As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, continue their whirlwind romance, their friends are weighing in on the situation. One of Pete’s pals, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had some thoughts on the matter, as a source close to the musician EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — was “all for” the Pete and Kim relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Why Do We Celebrate The Pete Davidsons But Not The Taylor Swifts?

Following the news that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been linked together (more specifically, holding hands on a roller coaster - cute), stories of Pete Davidson’s dating past have circulated the internet. And now that Pete and Kim have been spotted following up their first hang-out by having an intimate dinner date, social media has been sent into a storm, with posts celebrating Pete’s ‘game’.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bde#The New York Post
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian: 1st Pics In NYC Since Holding Hands With Pete Davidson

Following a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm with Pete Davidson and mutual friends, Kim Kardashian arrived in New York for the ‘Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards. Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City on November 1 in a dress from her upcoming collaboration with Italian luxury brand Fendi. The TV personality and businesswoman, 41, rocked a tight sleeveless brown dress with matching gloves on Monday evening, fashioning one of the many items from the Fendi x SKIMS collection, set to launch on November 9.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

How Pete Davidson's ex Kate Beckinsale reacted to Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been the subject of plenty a dating rumour as of late - and Pete's ex Kate Beckinsale has now publicly reacted to all the speculation. To recap, romance rumours first arose when Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands earlier this week. Since then, the pair have reportedly been on an actual date, with sources revealing that Kim is "really enjoying hanging out" with Pete.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram and Is "Hurting" Amid Rumor's She's Dating Pete Davidson

If you've been wondering how Kanye West is taking news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be coupling up, the answer appears to be "...not great." Like many people who would prefer to avoid think about their exes moving on, Kanye has unfollowed Kim on Instagram (which marks the second time he's done so in two months, according to Page Six).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Sits Next To Bleached Blonde At Kris Jenner’s Birthday & Fans Think It’s Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance. Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

'It's My Body And My COVID,' Pete Davidson's Aaron Rodgers Declares On 'SNL'

Pete Davidson transformed into Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers to take on the football star’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his defiant refusal to be vaccinated on the cold open of “Saturday Night Live” in a parody episode of Fox News’ “Justice With Judge Jeanine.”. Cecily Strong, playing Jeanine Pirro, introduces “Rodgers”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

Watch: Dr. Phil EXPLAINS Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson!. Pete Davidson just has it. The 27-year-old actor has been the talk of the town in recent weeks after he was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While many fans are wondering just what the actor's secret is—he's been previously linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor—for model Emily Ratajkowski, there's really no mystery there.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy