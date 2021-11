Patriot Purge, Tucker Carlson’s new three-part series, is propaganda built around Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen 2020 election and buttressed by a bizarro world, alt-right and alt-reality retelling of the January 6th insurrection. But Carlson’s message being profoundly dishonest doesn’t stop it from being profoundly dangerous: both because it contains kernels of tough truths the country has been scared to face, and because it follows a classic template of propaganda that has brought down democracies before. The conceit of Patriot Purge is that the real “Americans” — the country’s greatest Patriots — were those who went to Washington on...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO