The Night House – Blu-ray Review

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Bank Dick may or may not be the greatest film that W.C. Fields ever made, depending on your point of view, but it’s unquestionably one of his most beloved works. Part of that is due to the film’s remarkable efficiency; it runs a lean 72 minutes long, with no filler. It’s just one classic bit after another, and the minimal exposition in the film is always undercut with hilarious gags—if any dialogue is threatening to slow things down, Fields is always doing some physical comedy nearby to distract from it. But the other reason why The Bank Dick is so popular may be that it features Fields at his most unadulterated, in more ways that one. Unlike his other films for Universal, this time he wasn’t paired with another comedian like Edgar Bergen or Mae West, so he remains front and center for the entire picture. Perhaps more importantly, the character that he played here remains blissfully free of any redeeming qualities whatsoever. His circumstances may change, but Egbert Souse remains the same person at the end of the film that he was at the beginning. The lack of a character arc would be an issue for many actors, but for Fields, it was a feature rather than a bug—Souse at his worst was Fields at his best.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO