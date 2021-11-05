CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Midtown Hit-and-Run in Sacramento Causes Death of Pedestrian

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccident on 29th Street Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run accident in midtown Sacramento killed a female pedestrian on November 1. Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the scene of the fatal accident at about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of 29th and J streets where they found a severely...

Fatal Car Accident Involving Tree on Filbert Street in Stockton

Officers in the Stockton area responded to a call of a fatal solo-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The traffic collision took place around 8:00 a.m. near Acacia Street and Filbert Street. Information on the Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported in the Stockton Area. Officers with the Stockton Police Department...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Deputies: Man, woman injured in early morning shooting in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in South Sacramento. Officials said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Stockton Boulevard, near Fruitridge Road. A man and woman were taken to the hospital, deputies said. The man was shot in the arm, and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality on California Street in Stockton

Officers with the Stockton Police Department (Stockton PD) are searching for two drivers after a fatal hit-and-run crash on California Street on the night of November 6, 2021. The fatal pedestrian accident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. at Wyandotte Street and California Street. Information by Stockton PD on the Fatal...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Shooting On Palmer House Drive In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento late Sunday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Palmer House Drive, near Florin Road, just after 10 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible victim lying in the street. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot in his upper body at least once. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Detectives are handling the case a homicide investigation, but no suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Santa Fe Avenue Near Hughson Area

A fatality was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) following a recent motorcycle crash near the Hughson area. The traffic collision occurred on Santa Fe Avenue just north of Leedom Road near Lakewood Memorial Park. Information by CHP on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Hughson Area. CHP traffic officers...
HUGHSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspects Lead Officers On Chase Following Sacramento Dispensary Burglary

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers have detained several people after a burglary of a North Sacramento marijuana dispensary early Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Rene Avenue business just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t yield and a chase began. A police aircraft was soon tracking the vehicle, which the suspects eventually ditched near Atlas Avenue and 28th Street. Two people who ran from the car were detained, but a search was still ongoing for a third suspect. SWAT team officers helped with the search since a gun was recovered. Later Friday morning, police announced that the third suspect had been detained. Police say some officers will remain in the area through the morning as they continue to investigate the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fatal Truck Accident on Avenue 7 and Road 31 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a fatal big rig crash on Road 31 and Avenue 7 on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. just northwest of Fresno and involved a Nissan SUV and a tractor-trailer. Information by Madera County Officials on...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly San Jose Man Struck By Motorist Succumbs To Injuries; 20th Pedestrian Fatality This Year

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An elderly man who was struck by a motorist in San Jose over Halloween weekend has died from his injuries, police said. Around 7:50 p.m. on October 30, officers responded to the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Tully Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2007 Honda sedan was heading northbound on McLaughlin when he struck the pedestrian. Investigators said the man was crossing McLaughlin outside of the crosswalk. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on November 5. Authorities did not release the victim’s name. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. Police said the crash is the 52nd fatal collision on San Jose streets so far this year. The man was the 20th pedestrian killed in the city in 2021. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Malvido of the department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Garbage Truck In San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a garbage truck pulling out of a business yard in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police said. The collision was reported at 5:36 a.m. in the area of North 10th and Commercial streets, near the interchange between U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 880.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Arrest made in Halloween hit-and-run

A Diamond Springs woman suspected of hitting a pedestrian with her car on Halloween night and then fleeing the scene was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, according to the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Jasmine Gibson, 28, was reportedly driving a red 2017 Toyota Corolla south on Patterson...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA

