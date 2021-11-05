Midtown Hit-and-Run in Sacramento Causes Death of Pedestrian

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An elderly man who was struck by a motorist in San Jose over Halloween weekend has died from his injuries, police said. Around 7:50 p.m. on October 30, officers responded to the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Tully Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2007 Honda sedan was heading northbound on McLaughlin when he struck the pedestrian. Investigators said the man was crossing McLaughlin outside of the crosswalk. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on November 5. Authorities did not release the victim’s name. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. Police said the crash is the 52nd fatal collision on San Jose streets so far this year. The man was the 20th pedestrian killed in the city in 2021. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Malvido of the department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

