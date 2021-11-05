Midtown Hit-and-Run in Sacramento Causes Death of Pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers have detained several people after a burglary of a North Sacramento marijuana dispensary early Friday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Rene Avenue business just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t yield and a chase began.
A police aircraft was soon tracking the vehicle, which the suspects eventually ditched near Atlas Avenue and 28th Street.
Two people who ran from the car were detained, but a search was still ongoing for a third suspect. SWAT team officers helped with the search since a gun was recovered.
Later Friday morning, police announced that the third suspect had been detained.
Police say some officers will remain in the area through the morning as they continue to investigate the incident.
