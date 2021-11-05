CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Train strikes Eritrean migrants, killing 1, on French coast

midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Migrant crossings: One dead and second missing off French coast

A migrant has died while attempting to cross the English Channel, according to the French authorities. A second person has been reported as missing. One migrant was pulled from the water unconscious and was later pronounced dead when rescuers returned to dock on Wednesday. Several boats are said to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

BRUSSELS (AP) — A small boat transporting 24 migrants was rescued Wednesday from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of Zeebrugge, according to the governor of Belgium's West Flanders province. Carl Decaluwé told The Associated Press that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calais#Paris#Eritrean#French#Ap
Times Daily

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece. Support local journalism reporting on...
WORLD
baltimorenews.net

92 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN

Tripoli [Libya], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Monday said that 92 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya. The UN refugee agency tweeted: "92 persons were returned to Tripoli last night, among them 4 women3 children. They embarked one day earlier from Zuwara.""Nearly 28,000 persons were returned this year to Libya by coastal security," it said.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Search for migrant reported missing off Essex coast called off

The search for a migrant reported to have fallen from a dinghy off the Essex coast has been called off, the Home Office has confirmed.The “extensive” operation was launched after two Somali men travelling in a small vessel were rescued by Border Force and HM Coastguard near Harwich on Monday afternoon.A third person, assumed to have been travelling with them from France, reportedly entered the sea in international waters.However, search efforts made by Border Force and the RNLI and co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency concluded at 2pm on Tuesday.The RNLI said lifeboats from Harwich and Walton and Frinton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

French ex-president testifies: "I owe it" to attack victims

PARIS — (AP) — When Islamic State attackers struck Paris in 2015, France's president at the time was within earshot of the first suicide bombing. By the time the bloodshed finally ended hours later, 130 people were dead and François Hollande watched from the street as bloodied survivors staggered out of the Bataclan concert hall.
EUROPE
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
IBTimes

Police Search For 12 Missing Airplane Passengers After Emergency Landing

Spanish police have arrested 12 out of 24 people who fled an airplane that made an emergency landing Friday at the Palma airport on the island of Mallorca. The Air Arabia Maroc plane was heading from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, when a passenger claimed to be having an alleged diabetic coma and needed emergency medical attention. Once the plane landed at 8 p.m., passengers ran off the plane, illegally entering the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US says migrant caravan leaders enriching criminals

The US ambassador to Mexico on Tuesday accused the leaders of a migrant caravan marching north towards the Mexican-US border of enriching people smugglers and criminals. The organizers say they are protecting human rights, "when in reality what they're doing is (ensuring that) money goes to traffickers and criminals," Ken Salazar said. The United States and Mexico "are going to work together so that this does not happen," added Salazar, a seasoned politician named ambassador by US President Joe Biden in June. In recent months, tens of thousands of US-bound migrants fleeing poverty and violence have arrived in Mexico, where they risk exploitation by criminals and abuses by authorities.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hull fire crews attacked for second time in two days

Firefighters in Hull have been attacked for the second time in two days - prompting a fire chief to condemn "mindless acts of aggression". A crew attending a blaze on Monday night were "pelted with missiles" after a similar attack on Sunday forced another to withdraw. Humberside Fire and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy