The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region.In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there is now “a reasonable basis” to believe that previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing amid a concerted campaign to hide their severity.“The Chinese government has done its best to keep information about crimes against the Uyghurs from seeing the light of day," said Tom Bernstein, the chairman of the museum’s Committee on Conscience. "The Chinese government must halt...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO