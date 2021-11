Google has been making TV devices for a long time, but success has been elusive. In 2013, the company's first Chromecast helped usher in an era of streaming televisions, but did so by relying on your phone, tablet or computer to supply the apps and video. Android TV, which arrived in 2014, added an interface and TV-specific apps, but never reached the same popularity level of rival streamers from Amazon, Roku and Apple. The Chromecast with Google TV, which debuted in 2020, is the search giant's first unqualified success and one of the best streamers you can buy, period.

